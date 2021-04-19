SASKATOON -- RCMP are investigating the death of a man following a house fire on a first nation north of the Battlefords.

Officers were called to a home on the Pelican First Nation just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find a home destroyed and the body of a man inside.

RCMP say neither the fire nor the death are suspicious.

The man was the only person inside at the time of the fire.

His name and age have not been released.