Death of 25-year-old man now considered homicide, police say
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 10:50AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:10AM CST
Update: Following the completion of an autopsy, police now consider the death a homicide, according to a news release Wednesday.
Saskatoon police say a 25-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a suspicious death on the weekend.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Officers responded Sunday morning to a report of an injured person in the 1800 block of 20th Street West, police say
The victim was transported to hospital where he died, according to police.