

CTV News Saskatoon





Update: Following the completion of an autopsy, police now consider the death a homicide, according to a news release Wednesday.

Saskatoon police say a 25-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a suspicious death on the weekend.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officers responded Sunday morning to a report of an injured person in the 1800 block of 20th Street West, police say

The victim was transported to hospital where he died, according to police.