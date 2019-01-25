

CTV Saskatoon





A coroner’s inquest into the death of a man found in a burnt-out car in May 2018 has ruled it an accident.

Brennan Ahenakew, 20, was found dead on Ahthakakoop First Nation by RCMP. The coroner’s report found he died from smoke inhalation when the car he was in caught fire after a crash.

The coroner also said there were no signs of blunt force trauma prior to the man’s death. The RCMP also did not suspect foul play.

When Ahenakew was found dead in the burnt-out car, it was hours after the first time RCMP responded to a report of a car fire.