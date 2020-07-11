SASKATOON -- An 18-year-old man died after a reported shooting early on Saturday morning.

In a release, Saskatoon police said a call was recieved just after midnight, regarding a man having been shot in a residence at the 100 block of Avenue K South.

Officers responded and found an 18-year-old man injured.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's death is being ruled a homicide.

Investigators with major crimes and forensic identification are actively investigating this incident.

A large number of people from the scene are in police custody and being questioned.