Death of 18-year-old man ruled a homicide
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 12:38PM CST
SASKATOON -- An 18-year-old man died after a reported shooting early on Saturday morning.
In a release, Saskatoon police said a call was recieved just after midnight, regarding a man having been shot in a residence at the 100 block of Avenue K South.
Officers responded and found an 18-year-old man injured.
The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's death is being ruled a homicide.
Investigators with major crimes and forensic identification are actively investigating this incident.
A large number of people from the scene are in police custody and being questioned.