Dawn Walker: Saskatoon mother to appear in court

A woman accused of faking her and her son's death in Saskatoon before fleeing to the United States is back in court.

Dawn Walker, 48, will appear by video before a judge in Portland Tuesday afternoon.

They will be discussing the next steps in her case at a detention hearing. Walker is next scheduled to appear in an Oregon court for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 7.

Walker is facing a felony count of aggravated identity theft, which comes with a mandatory two-year sentence if convicted.

Walker also faces a misdemeanour identity theft charge, which could garner up to a six-month sentence.

Walker and her seven-year-old son were located by U.S. authorities in Oregon City, Oregon on Aug. 5.

According to U.S. District Court filings, Walker allegedly stole the identity of a close friend to open up a bank account as part of an "abduction scheme" to abduct her son and enter the U.S. illegally. She is currently being held in an Oregon detention facility.

In a memo from earlier this month requesting Walker remain in custody awaiting her trial; U.S. Attorney Natalie Wight said she believes Walker poses a "flight risk."

"As part of an elaborate and well thought out plan, the defendant, a Canadian citizen, kidnapped her child and, after faking her death and that of her son, fled to the United States," Wight said.

"The defendant has every incentive to try and flee to avoid the consequences of their crime. She should be detained."

In addition to the U.S. charges, Saskatoon Police Service charged Walker with abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

Walker and her son were reported missing on July 24. Her truck and belongings were found the next morning at Chief Whitecap Park in Saskatoon.