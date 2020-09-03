SASKATOON -- Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies says he is running again in Saskatoon’s municipal election,

“It has been an honour to serve as City Councillor of Ward 4 over the past eight years and I’m asking the residents for their support on Nov. 9,” he said in a news release.

“My number one priority when first elected in 2012 was to ensure Ward 4 residents had a voice at City Council. I’m happy to have kept that promise and speak to issues on the City Council floor on their behalf.”

He said sticking to the basics – such as safety, roads, sidewalks and recreational amenities – has been his vision.

“Over the past four years I have been the Council lead for the recreation, culture and leisure file. I was happy to work hand in hand with some great capital campaigns that include Merlis Belsher Place, Optimist Hill Snow Park, and the newly renovated Shakespeare on Saskatchewan.”