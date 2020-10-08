SASKATOON -- The deadline for nominations to run for mayor, City Council and school board trustees in Saskatoon's upcoming civic election has passed.

In Ward 4, incumbent Coun. Troy Davies has been acclaimed as no one submitted a nomination to run against him.

There are at least two candidates in each other ward in Saskatoon.

The most contested seat is Ward 3 which has eight candidates looking to fill the seat held by Ann Iwanchuk who decided not to seek re-election.

Election day is Nov. 9.