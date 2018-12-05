The Prince Albert Raiders were riding a 19-game win streak, with their eyes on the WHL record of 22 straight – until they ran into the last-place Swift Current Broncos, playing at home with nothing to lose.

The Raiders, who entered the game with a CHL-best 26-1 record, hadn’t lost since October 6th in Red Deer. The Broncos, on the opposite end of the spectrum, sat dead-last in the WHL.

While the Raiders outplayed the Broncos and ultimately out-shot them 54-24, Broncos goalie Joel Hofer was the difference, helping lead Swift Current to an unlikely 3-2 shootout victory.

Ethan Regnier, who hails from Prince Albert, scored a goal and added the shootout winner for the Broncos, snapping the long winning streak of his hometown team.

This is only the second loss for the Raiders, who now sit at 26-1-0-1. In both of their losses, they out-shot their opponents by over 30.

Prince Albert is next in action on Friday, when they travel to Brandon to play the Wheat Kings.