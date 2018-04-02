The daughter of a man found dead in a Saskatoon apartment Sunday night says her father’s girlfriend is the woman accused in his death.

The accused, Sheritta Kahpeaysewat, a singer from Moosomin First Nation, made a brief first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Tuesday morning, crying and covering her face at times as she told court she went to university and has never committed a crime.

The 30-year-old is facing one count of second-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Colin Sutherland.

Sutherland, of Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation, was found dead after Saskatoon police were called around 11:30 p.m. about an injured man at an apartment building on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue North.

His daughter Kelsie, who was in court Tuesday alongside other members of Sutherland’s family, said her father and Kahpeaysewat had been dating for about a year, but she noted she had never met the woman.

“I just felt weird about her. I just didn’t want to meet her, I guess,” she told reporters outside court.

Kelsie said she didn’t feel good about the dynamic of Sutherland and Kahpeaysewat’s relationship. She specifically mentioned their age difference.

“She’s like my age. I felt weird about it,” she said.

Kelsie said she didn’t hear of any arguments between the couple but that her father didn’t disclose personal details about his relationship.

Sutherland was a well-known educator in the province and retired as principal of Skawew High School in North Battleford last year. He helped open three schools in Saskatchewan, including the Nakota Oyate Education Centre on Carry The Kettle First Nation in 2000 and Sakewew in 2002.

Kelsie said he was known for joking with students and she compared him to Michael Scott from the TV show The Office.

“He was a prankster and he cared about everybody and he really wanted the best for everybody around him,” she said. “He worked really hard to make people feel loved and welcome.”

He was a kind, spiritual man who enjoyed going for walks and being in nature, according to his daughter.

Kahpeaysewat’s friend Bill Landrie attended court Tuesday after learning of Sutherland’s death on social media. He said he put “two and two together” after learning a 30-year-old woman was arrested.

“She was a great person. She was a good friend, one of my best friends,” he said. “I can’t imagine what could have happened.”

Sutherland’s death is the city’s third homicide of 2018. His family plans to attend Kahpeaysewat’s second court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

“We’re really good at supporting each other,” Kelsie said. “It’s going to be OK as long as we’re all here.”