SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Dash cam footage shows van burst into flames in a Saskatoon parking lot

    Saskatoon firefighters say they don’t know what caused a van to burst into flames in a Cabela’s parking lot on Wednesday.

    In dramatic dash cam footage posted to Facebook, smoke can be seen coming from the vehicle. The driver then reverses out of the spot as flames erupt from the passenger seat.

    The Saskatoon Fire Department said they called to the Preston Avenue parking lot just after 4 p.m. When they arrived, the van was engulfed in flames.

    No one was injured and no other vehicles or buildings were damaged.

    The fire department says the cause is undetermined.

    -With files from Laura Woodward

