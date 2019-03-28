

CTV Saskatoon





The owner of the Duck Lake Bar says it’s harder to make a dollar now than it was 10 to 15 years ago.

“I've got my life invested in here and I'm at the point where I've got assets you know but it's eating away at them,” Lance Grosco told CTV News.

Business has dropped 20 per cent in the last four years, putting a stop to plans for much needed repairs and a new coat of paint, he said.

The Saskatchewan Hotel and Hospitality Association says the industry is struggling to survive due to competition and government rules.

“That's been distressing for many of our members, in that there isn't an opportunity to take a breath anymore, it's one thing after another,” President Jim Bence said.

Workers Compensation Board premiums are inflated for the industry and liquor taxes are some of the highest in the country, he said.

Twelve SHHA members closed in March alone, he said.

A bigger slice of VLT revenues, currently set at 15 per cent, might help, as Saskatchewan has one of the lowest commission rates in Canada, he said.

The Saskatchewan Lottery and Gaming Association says there are no plans to increase commissions.