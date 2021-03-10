SASKATOON -- An emergency alert regarding a "dangerous person" was issued by Meadow Lake RCMP Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, Jordan Nelson, was last known to be carrying a large axe or edged weapon, RCMP said in the alert.

The 28-year-old is 5 feet 9 inches tall, has brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweater that said "Northern" on the front.

Nelson is believed to be driving a brown four-door Ford Fusion with Saskatchewan licence plate 887 IGF.

He was last seen travelling on grid roads north of Meadow Lake, RCMP said.

Nelson or his vehicle should not be approached, RCMP said. Anyone with information related to Nelson is asked to call 911.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.