SASKATOON -- After a week of soaring temperatures, the mercury is expected hit 39 in Saskatoon on Friday.

The anticipated high has prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to renew its heat warning for the city.

"The dome of intense heat that has been in place over western Canada has moved into Saskatchewan," the weather agency said in an alert issued early Friday morning.

"The dangerous heat will stay in place through Saturday, then be followed by a gradual return towards seasonal temperatures on Sunday into Monday," the weather agency said.

The weather system shattered temperature records in 59 communities in British Columbia including the village of Lytton where the temperature hit 49.6 earlier this week.

The scorching conditions fueled a wildfire that forced evacuations and destroyed most of the village.

Environment Canada warns the intense heat poses the most risk for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions," the agency said.

"Heatstroke is a medical emergency. If you feel dizzy or disoriented seek medical attention. Call 911 or your local emergency number. If someone has a high temperature and is unconscious or confused or has stopped sweating. Cool the person right away."