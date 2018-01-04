Dangerous driving leads to arrest
A 29-year-old man is in custody after attempting to evade Saskatoon Police late Wednesday evening.
The chase started on Victoria Avenue and 11th Street when Police spotted a vehicle with their head or taillights turned off. Police officers attempted to stop the driver, but he sped off. Police didn’t pursue the suspect due to public safety risks. The vehicle was then spotted driving erratically through the southwest area of the city by another police unit.
The driver was eventually stopped when officers used a spike belt on Lorne Avenue near Grasswood Road. He was arrested and is charged with evading police and dangerous driving. He also faces charges of breaching a court order and is the subject of several unrelated arrest warrants.
There were no injuries. The man will appear in court on Thursday.
