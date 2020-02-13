Dangerous cold lingers: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 6:41AM CST
SASKATOON -- Most of the province has woken up to another morning of extreme cold. Wind chills approaching the minus-fifty threshold pose a serious risk to everyone.
Thankfully, there is warmer air on the way. Once the clouds push into our region late Thursday morning, the mercury will rise. Strong winds remain into the evening.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -11 C
Evening: -11 C
Friday – AM Clouds/PM Sun
Morning Low: -11 C
Afternoon High: -4 C
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -23 C
Afternoon High: -19 C