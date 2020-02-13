SASKATOON -- Most of the province has woken up to another morning of extreme cold. Wind chills approaching the minus-fifty threshold pose a serious risk to everyone.

Thankfully, there is warmer air on the way. Once the clouds push into our region late Thursday morning, the mercury will rise. Strong winds remain into the evening.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -11 C

Evening: -11 C

Friday – AM Clouds/PM Sun

Morning Low: -11 C

Afternoon High: -4 C

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -23 C

Afternoon High: -19 C