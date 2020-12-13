SASKATOON -- Firefighters spent a few hours Saturday night putting out a house fire in Saskatoon's Buena Vista neighbourhood.

At around 6:54 p.m., the Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a home in the 100 block of Eighth Street East. First-responders observed smoke coming from the second-floor window of a three-storey house, the fire department said. A fire was discovered in a second-floor bedroom. Everyone inside the home made it out safely.

The last firefighters left the scene at around 10:47 p.m., and damage to the house is estimated at $150,000 as extensive damage was found throughout the second and third floors of the house.