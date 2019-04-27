Do you think you and four friends could run 100 feet, grab a tennis ball and run back all in a span of 24 seconds?

That’s what speedy canines were accomplishing at the Dalmeny Arena on Saturday marking the beginning of the summer Flyball season.

“We have some teams that are running 16 seconds today, for all four dogs to go,” said Karen Machin, Dalmeny Flyball organizer.

Teams as far as Lethbridge, Alta., and Brandon, Man., made the trip to Dalmeny for the season-opener. Ramona Schreiber and her dog Corey made the trip from Brandon and joined up with the Regina Flyball team. Schreiber says Corey has been in Flyball his whole life and has amassed a big point total.

“He has over 25,000 points it’s kind of a big deal in the Flyball world,” she said.

While Flyball is a team sport, dog are awarded points individually depending on how the team finishes and points are accumulated over the lifetime of the canine.

If they finish faster than 32 seconds each dog is given one point, five points are awarded if the team finishes in less than 28 seconds. But what every team is chasing a time faster than 24 seconds, giving each competitor 25 points.

In what can only be described as a loud, chaotic scene, Rachel Williams with Saskatoon’s High Octane team said the training routine is quite strict.

“As soon as we have a new puppy they start attending tournaments to get used to the environment,” Williams said. “Training the actual dog depends on the dog. One of my dogs took eight months another took two years.”

With the Flyball season kicking off, teams will travel throughout Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta competing in one to two tournaments each month until October.

A major tournament is planned for Saskatoon in May.