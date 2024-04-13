Dalmeny hosts Jarome Iginla for honorary practice

The community of Dalmeny, located just north of Saskatoon, was buzzing with excitement on Saturday as they hosted the Practice with a Pro event at the Dalmeny Arena.

The event saw the local U15 Dalmeny Sabres having the unique opportunity to practice on ice with none other than hockey legend Jarome Iginla.

"You just come out, you have a good time as a group, obviously they're enjoying hockey," Iginla said.

From November 2023 to January 2024, residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba had the chance to nominate their favorite youth hockey teams for this practice session.

(Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

The Dalmeny Sabres were chosen for their volunteer work within the community.

The event is not just about hockey, it's a community celebration that includes a pizza party, inviting all from Dalmeny and the greater Saskatoon area to join in.

The Dalmeny arena delayed its closing to allow the event to happen. On the grounds outside, free pizza and games were available to attendees.

"I think it’s a very special program," Iginla said.

Practice with a pro will be heading to Alberta next, as Iginla continues his tour across the prairies.