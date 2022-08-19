Dakota Dunes organization gives nearly $300,000 to Saskatoon community groups

The Dakota Dunes Community Development Corporation (DDCDC) is providing grants to 27 Saskatoon and area non-profit groups worth $295,000.

The DDDCDC was established by the Saskatoon Tribal Council and aims to support community groups by distributing 25 per cent of profits from the Dakota Dunes Casino.

The grants help support Saskatchewan communities’ children, seniors, and families with regards to areas such as cultural and educational development and mental health support.