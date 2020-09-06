SASKATOON -- A 30-year-old man is facing a list of weapons charges after police said he pointed a firearm at officers while riding a bike on 8th Street near Circle Drive.

On Sept. 6 at around 3:10 p.m., police said an officer attempted to speak with a man riding a bicycle on the sidewalk at Eighth Street East and Circle Drive East.

In a news release police said the man refused to stop and was followed to the intersection of Clark Crescent and Stephenson Crescent. Police said the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it several times at the officer before throwing it on the ground.

Police took the man into custody in the 100 block of Clark Crescent, where police said he was reaching into his sweater as if he was retrieving a weapon.

The 30 year old is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, numerous weapons and firearms charges and a bicycle bylaw ticket. Police said officers recovered a CO2 airsoft pistol.