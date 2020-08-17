SASKATOON -- Cut Knife RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Leksi Jimmy was last seen Aug. 5 around 10 p.m. on Poundmaker Cree Nation, wearing a red t-shirt, a black and white flannel hooded sweater and Nike slide-style shoes, according to RCMP

"At this time, police do not have any indication that Leksi Jimmy has come to harm, however, because of her age, police want to locate her to ensure she is safe," RCMP said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about Jimmy to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.