SASKATOON -- The sport of curling is in good shape to return in the fall, CURLSASK says.

“While Covid-19 is a challenge for our sport, I am confident we can return to the sport we love in the 2020-2021 season and I thank each individual curler for their patience as we adapt to the new normal," executive director Ashley Howard said in a news release.

CURLSASK released its return to play guidelines on Thursday.

The underlying principles include physical distancing, efficient contact tracing in the event of an outbreak, implementing safety measures and enhanced cleaning protocols.

In addition, CURLSASK will follow the gathering size guidelines as recommended by the Saskatchewan Health Authority for the 2020-2021 season.

The group notes that curling is a non-contact sport with a solid plan to remain physically distant during gameplay.

Curling also has the benefit of small teams and players do not come in frequent contact with curlers on other sheets, CURLSASK says.