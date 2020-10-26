Advertisement
Cumberland House clinic operating under limited hours after temporary closure due to COVID-19
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 12:20PM CST Last Updated Monday, October 26, 2020 12:21PM CST
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is allowing virtual appointments at Cumberland House Health Centre after a temporary closure.
SASKATOON -- After a temporary closure due to COVID-19, Cumberland House Health Centre is now offering virtual appointments Monday only, and open the rest of the week under limited hours.
The clinic was closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning and contact-tracing, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in a news release.
Do not visit the health centre in person for an appointment, wait for a health care provider to call you and schedule an appointment, the SHA said in a news release.
No lab services will be available from Oct. 26 to 30.