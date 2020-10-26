SASKATOON -- After a temporary closure due to COVID-19, Cumberland House Health Centre is now offering virtual appointments Monday only, and open the rest of the week under limited hours.

The clinic was closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning and contact-tracing, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in a news release.

Do not visit the health centre in person for an appointment, wait for a health care provider to call you and schedule an appointment, the SHA said in a news release.

No lab services will be available from Oct. 26 to 30.