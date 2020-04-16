SASKATOON -- CTV News Saskatoon has been honoured with two Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards this year.

The association, which honours the achievements of journalists, broadcasters and digital producers, presented CTV Saskatoon with the Bert Canning Award for best newscast and the Dave Rogers Award for a short feature story called Tanner’s Angel.

The newscast was from May 22, 2019 after a video surfaced of a grown woman being beaten by a group of children in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood. On that particular day, a group of neighbourhood children hurled rocks at one of our CTV crews, making for an award-winning cast.

“We know we create award-worthy newscasts on a consistent basis, but it’s great to get this nod from the likes of the RTDNA,” said Director of News and Public Affairs for CTV Saskatoon Jill Smith. “I’m so proud of my team."

Tanner’s Angel, reported by Saron Fanel, tracks the story of Tanner Wilson, a six-year-old boy suffering from a terminal neurological disorder that attacks the nervous system. The family was struggling to pay for his medication, when an anonymous donor stepped up to foot the bills after seeing a story on CTV News.