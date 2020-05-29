CTV Saskatoon wants to help you celebrate the Class of 2020
Published Friday, May 29, 2020 4:14PM CST
SASKATOON -- With high school grad ceremonies cancelled due to COVID-19, CTV Saskatoon wants to help you recognize this milestone in your student's life.
Send a photo of your grad to cfqcnews@ctv.ca along with their name, school and a short greeting with "Grad 2020" as the subject line.
We'll feature some of the photos on-air and share every student's accomplishment on our website.