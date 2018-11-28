are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified

Saskatchewan and be eighteen (18) years of age or older.

normal business hours – Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT – and complete the official entry ballot (the “ Ballot ”) (available while supplies last). If you fully complete the Ballot and submit it at an O’Brians location during the Contest Period, you will be eligible to receive an entry (the “ Entry ”) into the Contest.

normal business hours – Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT – and complete the official entry ballot (the “ Ballot ”) (available while supplies last). If you fully complete the Ballot and submit it at an O’Brians location during the Contest Period, you will be eligible to receive an entry (the “ Entry ”) into the Contest.

5.

PRIZES: There are nine (9) prizes (each, a “Prize”) available to be won, each consisting of two (2) tickets for admission to a Saskatchewan Rush home game (each a “Home Game”) at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK. The approximate retail value of each Prize is one hundred dollars ($100.00) CAD.

Tickets are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer, and seat selection is at the Contest Sponsors’ sole discretion.

Limit of one (1) Prize per household.