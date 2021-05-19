SASKATOON -- CTV News Saskatoon has won its second straight RTDNA award for best television newscast.

The winning newscast was from March 12 of last year.

That was the day the first presumptive COVID-19 case was announced in Saskatchewan.

It was also the day the Juno Awards were cancelled, which were supposed to be held in Saskatoon.

Its the second year in a row CTV News Saskatoon has won the RTDNA award for best newscast in the Prairie region for small or medium sized markets.