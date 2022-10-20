CTV Saskatoon Citizen of the Year: How to nominate

Do you know someone who has distinguished themselves through service to their community?

If you know someone who has made a difference in Saskatoon, help us give them the recognition they deserve!

HOW TO NOMINATE CITIZENS

Nominating someone for the CTV Saskatoon Citizen of the Year Award offers encouragement and spotlights those who demonstrate excellence in community service.

To nominate an individual, you can pick up a form at CTV Saskatoon or download one righ

You’ll need to include:

Colour closeup photo of the nominee

One-page cover letter detailing why the nominee should be the next Saskatoon Citizen of the Year.

Briefly describe the life history of the nominee

Provide details of the nominee’s education, professional accomplishments, and civic involvement

Include information about the nominee’s interests including clubs, associations, and volunteer organizations

List any awards or news articles that feature the nominee’s work in the community

Optional: Letters of support for the nominee

The presentation should be under 1,000 words.

You can drop the nomination application and supporting documents or mail them to CTV Saskatoon. The deadline to submit an application is December 2 at 4 p.m.

2022 Saskatoon Citizen of the Year

c/o CTV Saskatoon

216 First Avenue North

Saskatoon, SK

S7K 3W3

PAST RECIPIENTS

Previous winners of the CTV Saskatoon Citizen of the Year Award include 103-year-old Harold Chapman, who received his recognition in 2019. Chapman has had a hand in helping create many cooperatives in the city, including the Saskatoon Community Clinic and Station 20 West.

Entrepreneur Monica Kreuger took home the award in 2020 for her volunteer work with various Saskatoon organizations, including LutherCare Communities, Saskatchewan Intercultural Association and the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

In 2021, Anglican priest Colin Clay was Awarded the honour. He was selected for his work at Multifaith Saskatoon and the Saskatoon Food Bank. His work has been aimed at bridging differences and bringing communities together.

The 2022 Citizen of the Year for Saskatoon will be announced on December 31 during the 6 p.m. news.

This is the 56th year that CTV Saskatoon has offered the Citizen of the Year Award.