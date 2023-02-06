CTV Morning Live Saskatoon Valentine’s Day Gift Guide rules and regulations
CTV Morning Live Saskatoon Valentine’s Day Gift Guide CONTEST
OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS
(the “Rules”)
1. The CTV Morning Live Saskatoon Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Contest (the “Contest”) starts at 6:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on February 6, 2023 and closes on February 10, 2023 at 11:59 a.m. CST (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.
2. The Contest sponsor is Bell Media Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsor”).
3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Saskatchewan, Canada and be eighteen (18) years or older. Employees of Bell Media Inc., its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, promotional and advertising agencies or of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the Contest, as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize) and persons domiciled with any such winner are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.
4. TO ENTER the Contest, during the Contest Period:
1) Text the word “LOVE” to short code 306288 (the “Text Entry”). You must have access to a cellular telephone that is capable of two-way text messaging. Text messaging is not available in all areas. Standard text messaging fees apply (check your carrier plan for your standard text messaging fees). Text Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the Authorized Mobile Account Holder of the mobile phone used to enter the Contest. “Authorized Mobile Account Holder" of a mobile phone is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a cellular telephone number by a wireless carrier that is responsible for assigning cellular telephone numbers. An eligible Prize winner may be required to provide proof of being the Authorized Mobile Account Holder associated with the selected Text Entry. 2) Send an email to CTVSaskcontests@bellmedia.ca with “LOVE” in the subject line and your name, address, ten-digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address in the body of the email (the “Email Entry”). Email Entries must include your name, address, ten digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address. Email Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.
Text Entries and Email Entries shall be collectively referred to as “Entries” and each, an “Entry”. Limit of one (1) Entry per individual per day, regardless of the method of entry. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your Entries will be void.
5. PRIZE. There is one (1) prize (the “Prize”) available to be won, consisting of the following items: one (1) $100 gift certificate to be redeemed at Harden & Huyse in Saskatoon, SK; one (1) $100 gift certificate to be redeemed at Foursight Supply Co. in Saskatoon, SK; one (1) gift certificate to be redeemed for one night stay in a standard room at Dakota Dunes Resort and $100 food and beverage credit in Moose Woods Restaurant at Dakota Dunes Resort in Whitecap, SK, and one (1) $100 gift certificate to be redeemed at Sage the Beauty Bar in Saskatoon, SK. The gift certificates are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuers. The approximate retail value of the Prize is five hundred dollars ($500.00) CAD.
6. Prize must be accepted as awarded. Prize may not be sold, transferred and is not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any
component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein. Prize winner acknowledges that upon awarding of the Prize, all obligations typically borne by the provider of services or goods become that provider’s responsibility.
PRIZE DRAW: On February 10, 2023 at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a random draw for the Prize will take place at Bell Media Inc., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan from among all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. The first (1st) Entry drawn will be eligible to win the Prize. The odds of winning the Prize will depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. Immediately after the Prize draw, Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the potential winner by telephone to notify them that they may have won the Prize. In the event that the potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the draw, such potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.
7. In order to be declared the winner, the potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill-testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, potential winner has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use potential winner’s name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsor from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner shall be applied with the necessary amendments until a qualified winner has been duly selected, but in any event, no later than February 24, 20232. The number of actual Prizes awarded may be less than the number of available Prizes should efforts to confirm all winners be unsuccessful, in accordance with these Rules.
8. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.
9. All Entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected Entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the name of the Prize winner (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible Entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor
reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website.
10. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at https://www.bell.ca/Security_and_privacy/Commitment_to_privacy. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 216 First Avenue North, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3W3.
11. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.
12. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,600
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
Canada 'stands ready' to help after deadly earthquake rocks Turkiye, Syria: Trudeau
Canada stood ready to provide help in the aftermath of a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkiye and Syria, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, with over 2,300 people reported dead.
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about what some provinces are expecting.
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes rumbles in southern Ontario
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
Full snow moon considered 'micromoon' because of distance from Earth
February's full snow moon will light up the sky over the next two nights, with the spectacle reaching full illumination on Sunday morning. But this year’s full moon was smaller than those of recent years. It’s called a “micromoon.”
Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal seeks dismissal of charges due to lack of evidence
A former Liberal MP is seeking the dismissal of two criminal charges connected to his time in office. Raj Grewal's lawyer argues that prosecutors have not presented enough evidence to find him guilty of the two breach of trust charges, and the Crown has failed to establish essential elements required for such a finding.
Big tech job cuts keep coming; Dell latest to trim headcount
The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn't appear to be any let up this month. Here's a look at some of the companies that have announced layoffs so far.
Former Halifax medical student accused of murder claiming self-defence: lawyer
The lawyer representing a former medical student accused of murder says her client will testify that he shot another student in self-defence when a drug deal in Halifax turned violent.
Why was the Turkiye-Syria earthquake so bad?
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.
Regina
-
Trial begins for man accused in death of three-month-old son
The trial of a man accused in the death of his three-month-old son is underway in Regina this week, more than five years since the infant died.
-
Regina realtors seeing 'pullback' in home sales, association says
Housing supply levels are at their lowest point in Regina in the past decade, the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA) reported.
-
'Need some flexibility': Sask. premier in Ottawa for health meetings
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe flew to Ottawa on Sunday ahead of the first ministers meeting regarding healthcare funding scheduled for this week.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing underway in 'savage' attack on Winnipeg bus
A 45-year-old man is being sentenced today for an attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus described in court as “savage, sadistic and shocking.”
-
Bonnie Raitt wins Grammy for cover of Manitoba band's song
American singer Bonnie Raitt took home three Grammy Awards this weekend, including one for a cover she did of a Manitoba band’s song.
-
Crown wants sex assault case of fashion mogul Peter Nygard to move more quickly
The Crown says it wants the Quebec sexual assault case involving Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard to proceed more quickly.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seek teen missing since end of January
Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a teen who has been missing since late last month.
-
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,600
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
-
Lawyer for man convicted in stabbing death of Calgary chef wants leniency for client
The lawyer for a man convicted of killing a Calgary chef in 2020 says his client should be eligible for parole within three to five years.
Edmonton
-
More than 200 firearms stolen in Edmonton, police recover 23
Three people have been arrested and charged with firearms trafficking after a six-month investigation in Edmonton. More than 200 registered, restricted, prohibited and antique firearms were stolen, along with ammunition.
-
38 pounds of cannabis, 170 cartons of tobacco seized from Alberta home
Police have seized a significant amount of illegal cannabis and tobacco products from a home in Athabasca.
-
Canada 'stands ready' to help after deadly earthquake rocks Turkiye, Syria: Trudeau
Canada stood ready to provide help in the aftermath of a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkiye and Syria, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, with over 2,300 people reported dead.
Toronto
-
Former child actor identified as victim of Toronto hit-and-run homicide
A man killed in a weekend hit-and-run in Toronto was a child actor who starred in a movie shown at the Toronto International Film Festival more than a decade ago.
-
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes rumbles in southern Ontario
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
-
Woman shot inside her vehicle outside of Burlington gym
A woman was shot in the head while leaving the private lot of a gym in Burlington early Monday morning, police say.
Ottawa
-
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,600
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
-
Group urges Competition Bureau to investigate Ottawa Hospital project
A group representing construction companies is crying foul over the Ottawa Hospital's agreement with a labour group to build the new $2.8-billion Civic campus.
-
Man, 58, dies in Lanark County snowmobile crash
A 58-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lanark County on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Man found dead in Vancouver's Chinatown, police investigating as homicide
A homicide investigation has been launched in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood, where a man was found dead Monday.
-
Parts of B.C.'s South Coast under rainfall warning
The week is off to a wet start on B.C.’s South Coast, with a rainfall warning in effect for Howe Sound and Squamish.
-
Gloomy economic outlook, elevated mortgages drag down 2023 B.C. housing market: BCREA
The British Columbia Real Estate Association says the chill across the province's property sector will drag on through this year, but it calls for a strong rebound in 2024.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec premier calls Montreal byelection to replace ex-Liberal leader Anglade
Quebecers living in the Montreal riding of the former Quebec Liberal party leader will vote March 13 in a byelection to choose her replacement.
-
Crown wants sex assault case of fashion mogul Peter Nygard to move more quickly
The Crown says it wants the Quebec sexual assault case involving Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard to proceed more quickly.
-
Black-owned restaurateurs in Montreal making space in the culinary scene
More and more Black-owned restaurants and culinary experiences have begun to dot the landscape of the city's culinary scene, but more is needed to help their communities' gastronomic enterprises thrive.
Vancouver Island
-
2 B.C. cities have the longest average wait times for walk-in clinics in Canada
The average wait time for walk-in clinics in British Columbia is more than double the national average, according to online clinic tracker Medimap.
-
Downtown Victoria intersection closed after cyclist struck
A cyclist was taken to hospital with unknown injuries Monday after a collision with a vehicle in downtown Victoria.
-
Canadian government announces $46.5 million for deep-sea research
The federal government is investing more than $46 million over the next five years to see what's under Canada's oceans and then protect it.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax medical student accused of murder claiming self-defence: lawyer
The lawyer representing a former medical student accused of murder says her client will testify that he shot another student in self-defence when a drug deal in Halifax turned violent.
-
Several Maritime schools closed after frigid weekend, hundreds without power in N.S.
Hundreds of Nova Scotians are without power Monday morning following frigid temperatures and high winds over the weekend.
-
Cape Breton man charged after dog tied up outside in cold temperatures
A Cape Breton man has been charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly left a dog tied up outside in Louisdale, N.S., last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Elderly northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy Awards
A 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
-
Two arrested in Kapuskasing police investigation, schools closed
Schools in the northern Ontario town of Kapuskasing are closed Monday after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a threat resulting in two arrests.
-
Wanted man busted in Barrie
Rama Police Service took Jacob Bruckner into custody Friday after asking for the public’s help in January in locating the 24-year-old man they considered to be armed and dangerous.
London
-
Previously missing woman located deceased: Woodstock police
Karen Cunningham, a 30-year-old woman initially reported as missing late last week, has been confirmed deceased according to police in Woodstock, Ont.
-
Londoner just missed being in Turkish quake zone
Kamala Shiriyeva's had a heavy heart as she watched television coverage of two deadly earthquakes which have taken thousands of lives in Turkiye and Syria.
-
London police seize drugs, ammunition from scene of fire
A 29-year-old is facing charges after police found drugs and ammunition at the scene of a Trafalgar Street residential fire.