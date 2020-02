1. The CTV Morning Live Gift Guide contest (the “Contest”) starts at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on February 7, 2020 and closes on February 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. CT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

2. The Contest sponsor is Bell Media Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsor”).

3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Saskatchewan, Canada and be eighteen (18) years or older. Employees of Bell Media Inc., its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, promotional and advertising agencies or of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the Contest, as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.

4. TO ENTER the Contest, during the Contest Period:

1) Text the word “Love” to short code 306288 (the “Text Entry”). You must have access to a cellular telephone that is capable of two-way text messaging. Text messaging is not available in all areas. Standard text messaging fees apply (check your carrier plan for your standard text messaging fees). Limit of one (1) Text Entry per individual per day . If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your Entries will be void. Text Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the Authorized Mobile Account Holder of the mobile phone used to enter the Contest. “Authorized Mobile Account Holder" of a mobile phone is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a cellular telephone number by a wireless carrier that is responsible for assigning cellular telephone numbers. An eligible Prize winner may be required to provide proof that he/she the Authorized Mobile Account Holder associated with the selected Text Entry.

2) Send an email to CTVSaskcontests@bellmedia.ca with “Love” in the subject line and your name, address, ten-digit day telephone numbers and e-mail address in the body of the email (the “Email Entry”). Email Entries must include your name, address, ten digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address. Limit of one (1) Email Entry per individual per day . If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your Entries will be void. Email Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

Text Entries and Email Entries shall be collectively referred to as the “Entries” and each, an “Entry”.

5. PRIZE. There is one (1) prize (the “Prize”) available to be won, consisting of one (1) Matt & Nat Triplet Loom Collection Crossbody Bag from Foursight Supply CO and one (1) $100 gift certificate to be redeemed at Bill’s House of Flowers in Saskatoon, SK. The approximate retail value of the Prize is one hundred and ninety four dollars ($194.00) CAD.

6. Prize must be accepted as awarded. The Prize may not be sold, transferred and is not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein. The gift certificate is subject to the terms and conditions of the issuing company. Prize winner acknowledges that upon awarding of the Prize, all obligations typically borned by the provider of services or goods become that provider’s responsibility.

7. st) Entr Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that he or she may have won PRIZE DRAW. On February 13, 2020 at approximately 1:00 p.m.. CT, a random draw for the Prize will take place at Bell Media Inc., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan from among all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. The first (1) Entr y drawn will be eligible to win the Prize. The odds of winning the Prize will depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the Contest Period.Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that he or she may have won the Prize by telephone within two (2) business days after the draw. In the event that the potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the draw, he or she will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

8. In order to be declared the winner, potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill-testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsor from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner shall be applied with the necessary amendments until a qualified winner has been duly selected, but in any event, no later than February 21, 2020

9. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

10. All entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assume s no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the name of the Prize winner (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website.

12. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.