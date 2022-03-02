CTV Morning Live Homestyles contest rules

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians

The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners, subjecting them to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid to Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a media availability to discuss Canadian sanctions on Russia, as Russia continues to invade Ukraine, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London