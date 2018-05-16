Crutwell evacuation order lifted
Smoke from a wildfire near Holbein, west of Prince Albert, is shown here at Highway 3 on May 14, 2018.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 10:05AM CST
The Saskatchewan government has lifted the evacuation order for Crutwell.
The order was issued on Tuesday afternoon after a fire near Holbein threatened the area.
The government says residents in Holbein and Crutwell should be on standby for another possible evacuation order because fires continue to burn in the area.
Crutwell is about 24 kilometres west of Prince Albert.