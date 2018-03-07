

The not guilty verdict in the Gerald Stanley trial will not be appealed.

Assistant Deputy Attorney General Anthony Gerein, the head of the Ministry of Justice’s public prosecutions office, announced the Crown’s decision Wednesday, a few days before the 30-day appeal period’s deadline.

Stanley was found not guilty Feb. 9 by a jury in Battleford Court of Queen’s Bench. The 56-year-old farmer had been charged with second-degree murder in the August 2016 death of Colten Boushie.

Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man from the Red Pheasant First Nation, was shot in the head with a handgun while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV that had been driven onto Stanley's property near Biggar, Sask.

It’s not disputed Stanley caused the death, the judge presiding over the trial, Saskatchewan Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Martel Popescul, told the jury during his instruction. The verdict was to come down to whether or not the jury found Stanley caused the death unlawfully.

“You must decide the issue of carelessness and lawful excuse,” Popescul said.

Popescul gave the 12 jurors three options before they began deliberations: that Stanley be found guilty of second-degree murder, that Stanley be found guilty of manslaughter or that Stanley be acquitted.

According to his instruction, to find Stanley guilty of second-degree murder, jurors had to feel the Crown proved beyond a reasonable doubt Stanley intentionally killed Boushie. To convict him of manslaughter, the jury had to feel the Crown proved beyond a reasonable doubt Stanley used a gun in a careless manner and had no lawful excuse for his use of the weapon.

Stanley testified he thought his handgun was disarmed when Boushie was shot, and his lawyer, Scott Spencer, argued during the trial the fatal shot was a hang fire — a delay between when the trigger is pulled and when the bullet fires.

Two of the five people who were with Boushie the day of the shooting testified the group was looking for help with a flat tire, but both Stanley and his son told court they believed someone from the SUV was attempting to steal an all-terrain vehicle from the yard.

Both Spencer and Crown prosecutor Bill Burge used the term “highly charged” during the trial to describe the situation.

The jury’s verdict — which was met with strong reaction from Boushie’s family, the family’s lawyer and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations outside court, and prompted comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould —sparked rallies across the country.