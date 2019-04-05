The Crown is asking for a 10-year sentence in the case of a man charged with planning a home invasion that lead to the death of a 25-year-old man.

Dustin Sand did not enter the home on Garrison Crescent where the homeowner shot and killed one of the four men who entered on Oct. 14, 2015. The homeowner was never charged.

The three other men received sentences ranging from five to seven years. It was revealed at Friday’s sentencing hearing that Sand had once lived in the home and had been in a relationship with the woman who owned it.

The home invasion, planned by Sand, was intended to beat up another man living there.

The defense is arguing for a seven year sentence. The judge’s decision is set for May 9.