A man who was found guilty of child porn and extortion charges has had his charges downgraded.

Abdul Jat was found guilty in February of four charges, including luring, extortion, possession of child pornography and transmission of child pornography.

In July 2016 Jat, who was 19 years old at the time, created multiple Facebook accounts, which he used to trick a then-17-year-old girl with cognitive issues into sending him nude photos. He then told her to have sex with someone and photograph it, or he would show the photos to his friends and family.

During the trial, court heard Jat had been diagnosed with a mild intellectual disability, and following the judge’s guilty verdict the defence requested Jat undergo a 30-day assessment to determine if he could be held criminally responsible.

Rather than hold a hearing after that assessment, the Crown opted to stay the child porn and extortion charges and downgrade his charge to criminal harassment.

Jat has been sentenced to six months less a day and three years of probation.