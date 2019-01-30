

The Crown and defence could present their sentencing arguments in the hearing of the truck driver involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash on Wednesday.

Court is also expected to hear the remaining 16 victim impact statements.

Jaskirat Sidhu pleaded guilty to all 29 charges in the crash on Jan. 8. Sixteen people were killed and 13 others injured with the Broncos team bus collided with the semi-trailer Sidhu was driving on April 6.

There have been 71 victim impact statements already submitted in the sentencing hearing in Melfort. Some, like Darcy Haugan’s wife Christina, told Sidhu they forgave Sidhu for his actions. However, Jaxon Joseph’s mother told the driver she would never forgive him for “breaking” her son.

An RCMP report released in court showed Sidhu shouldn’t have been driving the day of the crash. The review showed a total of 70 federal and provincial logbook and trip inspections between March 26 and April 6.

The hearing is scheduled to last until Friday.

CTV’s Ashley Field, Saron Fanel and Jill Macyshon are in Melfort for the hearing.