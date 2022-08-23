Critics slam Sask. government's tax credit for residents

Several critics have expressed their disappointment with the Saskatchewan government's plan to put $500 in the pocket of every resident over the age of 18.

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) said the tax credit cheques could have been spent to help the school system.

“I think a lot of parents are going to question whether this is the best use of the money,” president of the STF Samantha Becotte said.

According to Becotte, school divisions have been “crying out” due to a lack of resources.

“I would question the government about why they haven't reinvested this money into education and the use of our province,” she said.

On Monday, Premier Scott Moe announced the affordability tax credit initiative in a video posted to social media.

The announcement comes as the province is projecting a $1.04 billion surplus for 2022-23, with a large bump from non-renewable resource revenues projected.

“This allows the flexibility for each and every individual and family to make their decisions on where this helps,” Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer said.

Harpauer said the checks will be mailed out by the end of November.

“This was, in essence, a way to distribute the funds in a very fair and equitable way,” she said.

The provincial NDP said the Sask party should have provided this relief months ago, calling it inadequate, criticizing the government for sitting on “billions of windfall revenues.”

“There should have been meaningful relief for Saskatchewan people with cost of living over the long term," NDP Finance Critic Trent Wotherspoon said.

“There needed to be an investment that steps up to the challenge in healthcare…and for kids going back into classrooms and cut and impacted in such a dramatic way by the Sask party.”

The province released its first quarter fiscal update on Tuesday morning. The government is projecting $19.17 billion in revenue for the year, up $2.02 billion from budget.

Senior policy fellow at the University of Regina’s Johnson-Shoyama graduate school of public policy Dale Eisler said the cheques are “obviously going to be a very popular move.”

“People, as we all know, are experiencing significant financial pressures personally due to inflation in recent months,” said Eisler. “Five-hundred dollars for every adult in Saskatchewan is obviously going to be welcomed.”

Esiler said the move will have a positive political effect with its timing being very political.

“But is this the best way that you should spend significant amounts of public funds?" he said.

“There are a lot of pressures, for example, on the health care system, so could these resources be better spent in terms of those kinds of issues?”