Crews working ‘tirelessly’ to control Christopher Lake bar fire
Fire crews respond to a fire at the Christopher Lake Heritage Hotel and bar Tuesday, March 4. (Lakeland and District Fire Department/Facebook)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 12:08PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:31PM CST
The Christopher Lake Heritage Hotel and bar was lost in a fire Tuesday morning.
Fire crews arrived on the scene to find an “extensive” fire that was venting through the roof, Lakeland and District Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
“Crews are working tirelessly to get control of the fire.”
The building was lost due to high winds and size of the building, the department said.
Buckland Fire Rescue, RCMP, SaskPower and SaskEnergy are helping with the response.
There is no word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire.