The Christopher Lake Heritage Hotel and bar was lost in a fire Tuesday morning.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find an “extensive” fire that was venting through the roof, Lakeland and District Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

“Crews are working tirelessly to get control of the fire.”

The building was lost due to high winds and size of the building, the department said.

Buckland Fire Rescue, RCMP, SaskPower and SaskEnergy are helping with the response.

There is no word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire.