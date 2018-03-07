Crews tackle overnight house fire
Crews were called to a house fire on Avenue Y South overnight. (SOURCE: SASKATOON FIRE)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 9:12AM CST
No one was injured after fire broke out at a home on Avenue Y South early Thursday morning.
Fire crews were called to the two-storey house around 3 a.m.
After confirming that no one was inside the structure, crews were able to put the blaze out fairly quickly.
Damage is estimated at $50,000, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
