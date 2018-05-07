

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon firefighters were called to Loraas Recycle for reports of heavy smoke billowing from the building on Monday afternoon.

Crews arrived at the business, located on First Avenue North, at 1:06 p.m.

The fire started inside, near the conveyor belt area.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says a combination of cardboard and machinery made it tough to control the blaze. The fire was put out in just over two hours.

Loraas says all staff made it out of the building safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.