Fire crews are still on scene monitoring hot spots and watching for flare-ups after flames broke out at a hotel under construction in Saskatoon early Wednesday morning.

The fire started at the building, located at Lorne Avenue and Circle Drive, around 6:30 a.m.

Two explosions caused by propane tanks on the site could be heard shortly after firefighters arrived, and, by 8 a.m., smoke was seen billowing into the sky from the building.

Fire crews declared the blaze under control at 9:17 a.m.

Lorne Avenue’s northbound lanes are still closed, but several other traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted. Police continue to ask drivers to avoid the area as emergency crews remain on scene.

No injuries have been reported.