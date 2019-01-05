

An investigation is underway after a house fire on Saturday morning.

At 10:04 Saturday morning the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a house fire located at 311 Avenue S South.

Three fire trucks, an aerial ladder, rescue truck and a Battalion Chief were dispatched.

When crews arrived on scene a single story home had flames and smoke visible through the windows. The blaze was brought under control in six minutes and no occupants were found in the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damages are estimated at $60,000.