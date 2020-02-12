SASKATOON -- A fire east of Kindersley is under investigation.

Firefighters got a call of a Quonset on fire in the village of Brock, Sask. on Tuesday night, according to Kindersley Fire Chief Ron Hope.

Hope said crews spent about three hours on the scene, just north of Highway 7 and Highway 30.

A tractor, several cars and trucks were destroyed in the flames.

No one was injured and a damage estimate isn’t yet available.

Emergency crews are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.