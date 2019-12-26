SASKATOON -- Crews are investigating a house fire that occurred on Christmas day.

At around 11:30 p.m. a resident returned home to find two fires burning at the home. He was searching for one of the tenants of the house when he reported the fire the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived in scene in four minutes. When the first crew arrived on scene, smoke was seen coming from a side door.

A thermal imaging camera was used to observe every room in the house, and it was confirmed that there was no one left inside the home.

The fire was under control in 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and crews are still investigating the cause and value of damage.