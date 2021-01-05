Advertisement
Crews investigate cause of fire at a Prairie Meats warehouse
Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021 10:17PM CST
Fire crews on scene at Saskatoon's Prairie Meats warehouse on Dudley Street. (Courtesy: The Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- A fire investigator is sifting through debris to try and determine what caused a fire at a Prairie Meats warehouse Tuesday evening.
The Saskatoon Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the South West Industrial area at around 6 p.m., following a call from an alarm company indicating a fire in a warehouse on Dudley Street.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.
The fire department says no one was injured and the damage cost estimate is still being determined.