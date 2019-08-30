

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire in an apartment on Thursday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., the fire department received a 911 call of a fire in an apartment on Confederation Drive.

Upon arrival crews found smoke in the hallways coming from an extinguished fire in a basement suite.

Power ventilation fans cleared the apartment of smoke before the residents could return to their homes.

There were no injuries and damage is estimated at $10,000.