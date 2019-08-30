Crews investigate basement suite fire
Fire fighters responded to a fire in an apartment building on Confederation Drive Thursday evening. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 11:24AM CST
Saskatoon fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire in an apartment on Thursday night.
At around 7:30 p.m., the fire department received a 911 call of a fire in an apartment on Confederation Drive.
Upon arrival crews found smoke in the hallways coming from an extinguished fire in a basement suite.
Power ventilation fans cleared the apartment of smoke before the residents could return to their homes.
There were no injuries and damage is estimated at $10,000.