A family of six got a rude awakening Thursday morning, when alarm bells and a wailing carbon monoxide detector alerted them to a fire in their home.

Emergency crews arrived on scene just after 4 a.m. to the home on Hampton Green in the Hampton Village neighborhood. Multiple fire trucks were used to fight the fire, which was contained to the garage. There was a car in the garage at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries to anyone in the home. The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical failure at the outlet where a space heater was plugged in. Damage is estimated at around $30,000.