Creighton RCMP searching for missing 66-year-old camper

Sixty-six year old Margaret Barney was reported missing Sunday after she was last walking in Granite Lake Campground at roughly 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Sixty-six year old Margaret Barney was reported missing Sunday after she was last walking in Granite Lake Campground at roughly 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

