Creighton RCMP investigating after body found following fire in Denare Beach

RCMP in Creighton are investigating after a body was found by fire crews in a home in Denare Beach.

According to an RCMP news release, police were alerted to a fire around 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, where a dead body was found in a residence on Spruce Street.

“Creighton RCMP will continue to work with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to determine if the death is considered suspicious in nature – this has not been confirmed at this time,” Sask. RCMP said in its new release.

“Investigators are also working to determine whether this fire is connected to previously reported incidents and are working with fire investigators from Saskatchewan Public Safety Association to determine the cause.”

RCMP said there has have been an escalation of crime reports including robberies, fires and property crimes in the area.

Since the beginning of the month RCMP said they’ve had reports of 15 break and enters, two robberies, five vehicle thefts, three attempted vehicle thefts, three break and enters with a firearm and one arson in Denare Beach.

An initial investigation has determined some of the incidents may be connected, the news release said.

However, no arrests have been made.

“We want the public to be informed of the recent increased calls for service in our detachment area,” Sgt. Kelly Dinsdale, Creighton RCMP Detachment Commander said in the release.

“We are asking members of the public to ensure their residences, outbuildings and vehicles are locked. We are actively investigating these incidents and to assist with our investigation, we are asking the public to please report all suspicious persons or activity to police immediately.”

Anyone with information of these incidents have been asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Creighton is about 543 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, near the Manitoba border.