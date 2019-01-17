

CTV Saskatoon





An expert who analyzed the data from a semi that was involved in a deadly crash near Langham almost three years ago took the stand Wednesday.

The testimony is part of Robert Major’s trial. Major was driving his pickup truck when it crashed into a semi in February 2016.

The expert told court that when the pickup T-boned the semi, the impact was powerful enough to make the transport truck’s speed slow by 16 kilometres per hour almost instantly – though it took eight seconds for the truck to come to a complete stop.

Major was carrying six passengers in his pickup at the time of the crash; his girlfriend and two of his sons, aged four and nine, died.

Major faces a total of 12 charges including dangerous driving causing death.