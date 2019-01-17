Crash slowed semi by 16 km/h almost instantly, expert says at Major trial
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 12:43PM CST
An expert who analyzed the data from a semi that was involved in a deadly crash near Langham almost three years ago took the stand Wednesday.
The testimony is part of Robert Major’s trial. Major was driving his pickup truck when it crashed into a semi in February 2016.
The expert told court that when the pickup T-boned the semi, the impact was powerful enough to make the transport truck’s speed slow by 16 kilometres per hour almost instantly – though it took eight seconds for the truck to come to a complete stop.
Major was carrying six passengers in his pickup at the time of the crash; his girlfriend and two of his sons, aged four and nine, died.
Major faces a total of 12 charges including dangerous driving causing death.